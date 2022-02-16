Advertisement

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

File Photo
File Photo(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in northwest Harris County.

Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

