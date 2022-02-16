Advertisement

Texas awarded $1.167 Bil­lion Glob­al Opi­oid Agreement

(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas has been awarded $1.167 billion out of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the top three pharmaceutical distributors.

Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in a July 23, 2021 settlement.

This is the fifth statewide opioid settlement that Attorney General Ken Paxton has finalized for Texas that is now over $1.89 billion to date from the makers and distributors of opioids.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”

In connection with the extensive negotiations, General Paxton worked closely with Texas County Judges and the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Cooper White, 28, wanted for an aggravated robbery in 2021, was considered armed and...
Marshals, Waco Police capture fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Chase Bank at 2900 Woodbridge Drive
Police: Robbery victim fires gun at wrong vehicle, strikes and kills innocent Houston girl
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade

Latest News

File Graphic
Superintendent: Student removed from McGregor High School, unloaded gun recovered
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was shot dead by the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team after holding...
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought ‘machine gun’
Greg Abbott in Waco
Texas governor campaigns in Waco
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites