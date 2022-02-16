Track coach at Mesa High School arrested on child sex trafficking charge

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A part-time track and cross country coach at Mesa High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said he tried to pay a teen girl in exchange for sex.

According to court paperwork, 26-year-old Angel Torres was talking to an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media back in October. Police say Torres agreed to pay $150 to have sex with the girl and take photos. According to court documents, he also sent sexual pictures of himself to the girl.

According to court paperwork, Torres admitted to police that he planned to have sex with multiple women and often asked them about their age. When he was asked about the conversation with the teen, Torres told police he knew her age and admitted to sending a sexual photo of himself. According to court documents, Torres said he did not meet up with the girl because she seemed “uncomfortable” and did not send sexual photos in return.

The district says Torres was hired in 2013 and is no longer a coach. Torres was booked on one count of child sex trafficking with a minor, one count of obscene material transmitted to a minor, and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.

