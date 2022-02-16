Advertisement

Two Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders in custody

(Left to right: Phillip Ward, Joe Hernandez)
(Left to right: Phillip Ward, Joe Hernandez)(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Phillip Mark Ward, 59, and Joe Louis Hernandez, 44, of the Texas’' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders are now in custody.

Phillip Mark Ward, 59, was arrested February 8 at a shelter by the Fort Worth Police Department and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Ward has been wanted since March 2021 when a warrant for a parole violation was issued. The Fort Worth Police Department also had issued a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In 1992, Ward was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents involving an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

He was sentenced to 75 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and released on parole in February 2017.

Joe Louis Hernandez, 44, turned himself in at the Galveston Police Department where he was wanted since January 2021 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1998, Hernandez was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for incidents involving girls ages 2 and 7 and sentenced to 8 years in a TDCJ prison. In 2007, Hernandez was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm and sentenced to 2 years in prison.

Hernandez was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was given 3 years in prison in 2010.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

