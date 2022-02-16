Advertisement

Waco PD: Family give the weapon to officers, subject remains in the home

By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has secured a weapon involved in an ongoing incident at a residence.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 3609 block of Trice Ave where the subject currently is inside the home.

The subject’s family gave a gun to police, but are waiting for the subject to go outside, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

