Windy days continue with a cold front overnight

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cloud cover we saw today will limit storm chances overnight with much of the energy needed to produce storms staying to our north. We could see a few areas of light to moderate rain and *maybe* an isolated thunderstorm overnight, but odds are actually against us this time. A cold front comes and sends temperatures on a downward spiral throughout the day on Thursday. Warmer days aren’t in the short-term forecast.

As the cold front rushes through Thursday, we will see falling temperatures throughout the day. Meaning that we will see some of the warmest temperatures of the day in the morning. Thursday afternoon temperatures are in the 40s, feeling like the 30s. It’s because of the wind! They are strong and out of the north, adding an extra chill. Plus, humidity comes down fire concerns exist on Thursday with the dry air and high winds. Colder weather settles in, and mornings will be below freezing both Friday night and Saturday.

Highs drop from the 70s... to the 50s Friday, but this cold snap already has an end in sight. Sunshine returns and temperatures quickly rebound over the weekend and early next week – highs return to the 70s. Rain chances might be returning next week with another front around Tuesday.

