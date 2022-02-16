Advertisement

Woman accused of shooting man in Copperas Cove

Makayla Jordan Cirilo
Makayla Jordan Cirilo(Copperas Cove Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday identified Makayla Jordan Cirilo as the woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly shot a man.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on February 16, 2022, Copperas Cove Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Hackberry Street to investigate a report of a wounded person.

The officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told officers the shooter was Cirilo, who fled shortly after shooting him, police said.

The victim was transported to Advent Health Central Texas with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation determined the shooting occurred at a residence in the 500 block of N Main Street.

Cirilo and the victim got into an argument before the shooting, police said.

Officers obtained information about Cirilo’s whereabouts and apprehended her at a nearby residence without incident.

Cirilo was arraigned and jailed with bond set at $100,000.

