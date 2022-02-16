Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

Credit: Google Maps
Credit: Google Maps(Credit: Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One of two Utah residents charged with capital murder for killing a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr, 34, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Noverr, who remained in the Kleberg County Jail in Kingsville, entered her plea during a sentencing videoconference with state District Judge Jack Pulcher.

The plea came three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams, 35, of Logan, Utah, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder in a deal with prosecutors. The plea was in return for prosecutors sparing him the death penalty.

Prosecutors had previously said they would seek the death penalty for both for the killings of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46.

The Butlers were traveling through Texas on their way to Florida, where they planned to sell Christmas trees. Family members reported them missing on Oct. 16, and their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Oct. 27 on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Williams and Noverr were arrested in the Mexican state of Jalisco after a surveillance photo showed the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Cooper White, 28, wanted for an aggravated robbery in 2021, was considered armed and...
Marshals, Waco Police capture fugitive wanted for aggravated robbery
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Chase Bank at 2900 Woodbridge Drive
Police: Robbery victim fires gun at wrong vehicle, strikes and kills innocent Houston girl
Nikki and Jim Bob's love odyssey began in junior high when they broke up. Fate reunited them...
Central Texas woman recreates perfect Valentine’s Day date with ‘first love’ who she dumped in 8th grade
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

File Graphic
Waco PD: Family give the weapon to officers, subject remains in the home
People wait in line to vote at Audelia Road Branch Library on the first day of early voting in...
Texans with disabilities fear new restrictions on voting help could mean criminal charges at the polls
A Mart home in the 300 block of North Criswell Street is a total loss after a fire on Tuesday...
Mart home a total loss after late-night fire
File Photo
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas