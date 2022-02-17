10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: February 19th & 20th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Enjoy a steak dinner with all the trimmings then play Vegas-style games with your ‘play money’ this Saturday at the Wild West Casino Night in Lampasas. Live and Silent Auction adds to the fun. You have a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas! Many additional games and raffles for fabulous prizes!

Baylor University organizes a free guided tour this Saturday, to discover and learn about the impact and legacy of African Americans in Waco, with stories from Paul Quinn College (now Rapoport Academy), the Farmers Improvement Society, A.J. Moore High School and more! Meet on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse to participate in the Black History Month Walking Tour. There will be ample parking on the street and in the courthouse parking lot.

The Mysterious Circus is coming to Temple! Now through the end of the month, head to the Temple Mall (3111 S 31st St) to catch this circus extravaganza. Tickets start at just $15.

Learn how to raise your own chickens at this two-day workshop in Gatesville this weekend. The workshop will include all the knowledge about how to select, care for, and raise chickens as well as a hands-on tutorial for building your own chicken coop and more. Worship includes breakfast and lunch both Saturday and Sunday.

Now through the end of the month, visit the Dewey Community Center (925 N. 9th St.)in Waco for a mini museum experience showcasing African Americans’ impact on America and the world. The Did You Know? Mini Black History Museum is a free exhibit open to the public during regular center hours of the Center, with some exceptions. See times below.

If you’ve been interested in learning more about the Zodiac and Astrology, there’s a Beginner’s Guide to Astrology class for you this Saturday. This class includes a detailed breakdown of each Zodiac sign, how to read your own chart, and more. Each student will receive a Beginner’s Guide and a printed copy of their Natal Chart.

Baylor men’s basketball takes on TCU in Big 12 play at the Ferrell Center this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Waco. Tickets are just $35.

The Mother Earth News Fair is your passport to money-saving hacks, health-boosting remedies, and environmental strategies from leading experts and entrepreneurs around the country. The Texas stop is in Belton this Saturday and Sunday at the Bell Couty Expo Center. The focus of this year’s fair is homesteading and you will find speakers, workshops, sellers on everything from bees, to chickens, to gardens, to essential oils to soap making and meal prep. In addition to presentations and hands-on workshops, you’ll encounter a vast marketplace abounding with innovative resources and products to enrich your life. This is a unique opportunity to interact with some of the most sought-after experts in the world of sustainability — from natural health and beauty to homesteading for profit and beyond. Admission for children is free, and there are plenty of youth-oriented activities – including live animals!

The AJ Howard Memorial Fund was established in May of 2016 when AJ was tragically killed in an auto accident. In lieu of flowers at his memorial service, AJ’s mother asked that money be donated to the M100 to help pay the band fees for those students who would benefit from the support of available funds through the AJ Howard Memorial 5K. These donations have covered the cost of equipment, uniforms, and instrument fees for many M100 band members, making it possible for all M100 members to have what they need to participate in band. Awards for the top 3 teams in each category: Male, mixed, female. This race will offer a traditional individual 5K, a sleep-in 5K, and a 2-person relay 5K

Music advocates James and Carolyn Hurst have had a run of bad health (and financial issues) and could use some help. James is a long-time officer and past president of the Music Association of Central Texas and Carolyn was the group’s secretary/treasurer for almost 10 years, and they have worked tirelessly over the years to help with benefits for others. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., attend the Benefit Concert & Auction at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum in Waco for a great day of music and more. There will be 50/50 drawings, an auction and a silent auction. BBQ Sandwiches, snacks, water, soda, and coffee will be available for purchase.

