Agents foil human smuggling attempt using drone technology

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two dozen undocumented immigrants are caught crossing into the country illegally.

The incident happened on February 7th when Border Patrol agents used a drone technology and spotted 24 undocumented immigrants illegally entering the country through the Rio Grande.

Agents arrived at the scene and were able to arrest all 24 individuals.

Border Patrol says the use of technology has made it harder for smugglers to commit such acts.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

