Baylor University ending face mask requirement inside labs and classrooms

Baylor University
Baylor University((Source: KWTX))
By NEWS 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Thursday announced that in response to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and its high-vaccination rate, “the best course of action is to remove Baylor’s facemask requirement in labs and classrooms, effective this Monday, February 21, 2022.”

The university’s vaccination rate is currently at 82% overall. 80 percent of students, 95 percent of faculty and 91 percent of staff are vaccinated, according to the university.

The university said the decision was based on “new research indicating that cloth facemasks add little protection against the more contagious COVID-19 variants; the Omicron variant appearing to have reached its peak across the country; and the significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.”

President Linda Livingstone will officially announce the policy change in her weekly Presidential Perspectives scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

