Hello winter! A cold front has given us a dose of reality and reminded us that it is, in fact, still winter. Temperatures have been falling all afternoon and will continue to stumble down all the way below freezing tonight. We should be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Winds are going to start to relax some overnight but with a clear sky, light winds, and dry air back -- it’ll feel like the teens and low 20s to start the day Friday. Friday is cool but the weekend looks to have some nice weather for us!

Friday the sun comes back out and the day will look nice, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. That’s a big contrast to the 70s we had for most of the week. Keep the winter coat handy - you’ll definitely want it in the morning tomorrow and as soon as the sun goes down. We have another night below freezing going into the weekend. Saturday features highs in the 60s, Sunday gives us highs in the 70s.

Next week looks to feature our next arctic front around mid-week. Some rain looks likely but there are still some questions on timing, how cold it will actually get, etc. We will be keeping all eyes on next week’s more active weather pattern.

