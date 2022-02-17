Volunteer firefighters in Central Texas asking for stolen helmet to be returned

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who stole some equipment.

According to a Facebook post, someone took out a helmet from the cab of the engine while the volunteer firefighters were conducting business inspections.

The helmet is described as “an MSA jet style in matte black with the factory yellow stickers and firefighter decal on back.”

The department is asking for the helmet to be returned.

“This hurts our hearts that someone would take a piece of equipment that we worked so hard to get, and second, that it may stop us from helping someone else,” the organization said.

Anyone with information, call the Beverly Hills police at (254) 752-2584.

