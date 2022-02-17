Central Texas school districts react to stricter USDA meal standards

(KWTX) - The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of changes in schools: not just in the classroom, but also in the cafeteria.

Federal regulations on school nutrition were loosened, but they’re about to tighten back up.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced stricter standards for the upcoming school year under the Biden administration’s ‘Build Back Better with School Meals’ program.

“By issuing transitional standards that will begin in school year (SY) 2022-2023 and that USDA intends to run through SY 2023-2024, USDA is giving schools time to transition from current, pandemic operations, toward more nutritious meals,” the agency said in a press release.

During the pandemic, the USDA eased guidelines and offered more flexibility to school districts while financially boosting its meal programs.

“We applaud schools’ heroic efforts throughout the challenges of this pandemic to continue serving kids the most nutritious meals possible,” said Tom Vilsack, Agriculture Secretary. “The standards we’re putting in place for the next two school years will help schools transition to a future that builds on the tremendous strides they’ve made improving school meal nutrition over the past decade.”

According to the USDA, through the agency’s school meal programs for breakfast and lunch, meals are served to 30 million children every day.

Tens of thousands of those children are in Central Texas.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District has approximately 8,300 students and district officials say about 75 percent of them take advantage of the school’s free meal program.

“I can’t afford to not meet regulations because, my program, we’re dependent on that,” said Melissa Bryan, Director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services for CCISD. “Our program is reimbursed from the USDA and Texas Department of Agriculture for every free meal we serve to students in the district.”

Bryan says the rules have to be followed to get that funding.

“Our regulation binder is about 1,400 pages long, so we have a lot of regulations that we follow, but we happily do it for the kids,” said Bryan.

During the pandemic, districts which have been unable to meet the school nutrition standards have been allowed to simply keep record of the situation in case of an audit: Bryan says she’s only had to do it once for not meeting a required food sub-group.

“Since we’re having so many supply chain issues in getting product, there’s paperwork that we can fill out, as long as we keep our documentation, if we can’t meet a component for that day,” said Bryan.

While regulators have been more forgiving during the pandemic, the USDA is now transitioning back to the stricter meal standards which it implemented in 2012.

The agency explains the timeline and history in the statement below issued Feb. 4.

“USDA previously updated the school nutrition standards in 2012. Schools were largely successful in implementing the standards, which had a proven, positive impact on students’ diets. However, due to specific implementation delays and pandemic challenges, some schools may not be prepared to fully meet the standards for milk, whole grain and sodium at this time. Today’s announcement gives schools clarity on those standards for the coming school years, allowing them to gradually transition from the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic to normal program operations and meal standards that are consistent with the latest nutrition science, as required by law.”

Bryan says they’ve already been preparing for the transition.

“We’re kind of used to the changes because back in 2010 when the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act came out, it totally transformed the way child nutrition programs fed students, so we’re used to it,” said Bryan, who has been in the field of school nutrition for 18 years.

While they’re prepared to make it work, Bryan says it’s still going to be very difficult.

“I know this ‘Building Back Better with School Meals’ is supposed to transition us out of the pandemic, and we may be moving out the pandemic as a country...as a profession in child nutrition, I don’t think we’re out of it yet because we could still be suffering aftershocks for this next year because of supply issues and having to flip menus so fast,” said Bryan.

Child nutrition officials at the Waco Independent School District agree: supply chain issues are the concern.

“The new changes are not going to affect us in any way, we’re set for the new school year, our only concern is going to be product availability,” said Julia Pennington, Executive Chef for the Waco Independent School District. “A lot of the bread factories have had to close.”

Grains are a big part of the new rules which include more flexible milk offerings, sodium reductions which would start in the 2023-2024 school year, and at least 80 percent of grains served must be whole grain rich (containing at least 50 percent whole grains).

“For us it doesn’t affect us too much because everything that we’re serving is at least 51% every day, so for the week we already meet that standard,” said Pennington. ”The only guidance that we would like, as far as the grains go, is if we could lessen up on all of the grains so not everything has to be whole grains, and if we could do that, the pasta would be our saving grace because whole wheat pasta is not a good product to hold and the kids don’t like it, so if that was the one white product that we could offer all the time, then that would be awesome.”

Bryan says the sodium reduction standards, which start going into effect during the 2023-2024 school year, are controversial.

“Anything with packaging, you have to have a little bit more sodium, and right now we’re using a lot of individually wrapped items,” said Bryan. “So to tell the manufacturers ‘right now you have to start dropping that sodium or getting that whole grain in or out,’ it would be very difficult to make that flip right now for them.”

While it may be difficult for the manufacturers, it’s not impossible for school districts like CCISD and WISD which have become accustomed to planning ahead and creating backup plans in order to feed thousands of kids each day under a detailed rule book.

Pennington says Waco ISD feeds about 15,000 kids districtwide.

“There’s always a contingency plan so we’re not worried, we try to be very organized, with a district our size we have to be on top of it all the time,” said Pennington. ”If need be we have recipes that our staff can utilize to make their own dinner rolls so that we’re still meeting that grain standard.”

Bryan says, no matter what standards go into effect, their mission doesn’t change.

“We’re here to feed the kids in our district and across the state of Texas to provide them with a healthy, well-balanced, nutritious meal, to provide great experiences in the cafeteria, and hopefully establish some lifelong eating habits,” said Bryan.

While the goal is to create healthy kids to become healthy adults, officials say they can only do so much once a child is off campus.

”We’re feeding them as much of the healthy food as they can, but it’s got to follow them home,” said Pennington.

The USDA’s transitional nutrition standards aren’t technically set in stone yet: the agency is taking comments through March 24 before the “final rule” goes into effect July 1.

“It could not go into final effect if people come forward, so I encourage everyone to contact USDA and make those comments,” said Bryan. “For too many years, child nutrition professionals have been quiet, we’ve just said ‘oh we’ll just go with the flow and roll with it’, but we can’t do that to our kids anymore.”

“If throwing food away, they’re not getting the nutrients that we built that menu for,” she said.

