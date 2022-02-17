Community will help pay for special training for Waco cancer survivor’s dog

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl in desperate need of relief from constant seizures happening as a result of her cancer treatments will soon have a highly-trained seizure alert dog.

Nearly $20,000 was raised by the community in just days to support Emma Beth Greenawalt, 7, who beat cancer after being diagnosed at the age of two.

The girl, however, is now experiencing seizures as a result of surgery, and the chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Emma Beth’s dog, Miracle, a German Sheppard, will now be able to take part in the three-year training in El Paso, Texas beginning on March 6th.

The training will help Miracle sniff out seizures before they happen, cut down on the length of the seizures, brace Emma Beth for a fall and comfort the young girl.

“Mike and I want to thank each and everyone in our beloved community,” Emma Beth’s mom, Missie said.

Emma Beth and her dog Miracle (Courtesy Photos)

“Thank you so much for all the donations for Emma Beth and Miracle. They’re going to help tremendously, most especially, with Emma’s health as well as taking a lot of anxiety off of this momma.”

Friends and family weren’t sure they could raise the money, but just a week after KWTX shared of their efforts, the goal was met.

The training for Miracle is a miracle for the family who has been through so much.

The first grader at St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Waco was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer when she was two.

Emma Beth first had surgery to remove the tumor in May 2016, followed by chemo in June and the beginning of 30 rounds of radiation that November.

She was declared cancer free, but the brain surgery and resulting scar tissue, left Emma Beth suffering from absence seizures, which involve brief, sudden lapses of consciousness.

Emma Beth underwent recent testing that revealed she was having more than 300 of these seizures in only 48 hours.

Casey Turner, whose kids attend St. Paul’s with Emma Beth, helped organize the efforts.

She says many gave to a fundraiser on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site, while others bought Super Bowl squares.

But their biggest gift came as a shock to everyone.

Mary and Ken Sorley of Marineland Boating Center in Waco announced they would match $7,000 if that amount was raised - and they did!

“I almost passed out. It was so generous!” Turner said about the moment she learned of the generous contribution.

Turner said they’re continuing to raise money for miscellaneous costs.

Next week, Beeloved Boutique will be donating a percentage of its sales Tuesday through Thursday to Miracle.

Shirts will soon be online for purchase, which will feature a dog with the verse from John 5:9 about miracles. HF Custom Solutions in Waco is spearheading that effort.

An online auction is also in the works.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.