Five candidates hoping to win democratic gubernatorial primary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The democratic gubernatorial primary is one of many elections Central Texans will be able to cast their vote on. There are five candidates running for the nomination--Inocencio Barrientez, Rich Wakeland, Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz and Michael Cooper.

Inocencio Barrientez said he believes politicians should be more accessible. He has several priorities, if elected, including legalizing marijuana and bringing casinos, and investing in education.

“Right now, the teachers are having to spend their own money to go ahead and get school supplies and stuff like this for the class,” Barrientez said. “And that’s uncalled for, especially when we have plenty of money.”

Barrientez said property taxes need to come down, especially for older Texans. He said it’s not possible for people to own their home, and that’s part of the reason why he’s running. Barrientez said he understands the issues people face.

“I am one of you guys, one of the regular guys,” Barrientez said. “You know, living on Social Security trying to pay my bills, always running short. And I understand where they’re coming from.”

Barrientez said he doesn’t agree with building a border wall, and wants to get rid of the parts of the state constitution that he said are systemically racist.

Rich Wakeland said the middle of the political spectrum needs a voice, and that’s why he’s running.

“I think that the extremes of the right and the left have pulled apart our political process and pulled apart our society,” Wakeland said. “Those of us in the middle of the political spectrum have been left behind.”

Wakeland has several priorities, if elected. He has plans to address border security by creating an economic wall, rather than a physical one. He also wants to address drought concerns in the panhandle, and make the grid more reliable.

Wakeland said that’s something he’s qualified to do because of his time as a policy advisor to two commissioners of the Public Utility Commission from 2013-2018.

He also wants to protect all constitutional rights.

“I see constitutional rights being chipped away by extremists on the right, and I see constitutional rights being attacked by extremists on the left,” Wakeland said. “I just don’t think that that’s a good thing to do.”

When Beto O’Rourke spoke in Waco earlier this month, he said he wants to listen to people who feel like they are not being listened to, or feel like they are being taken for granted. O’Rourke also talked about his vision for the state.

“I want to make sure that the best jobs in America are created right here in Texas, that we have a world class system of public education, because we have gotten behind our public school educators, and that everyone who needs to can see a doctor because we’ve expanded Medicaid,” O’Rourke said.

He said in his time talking with voters around the state, and in Waco, they don’t like paying more on their utility bills to clean up the aftermath of the February 2021 winter storm, or that they can’t rely on the grid system.

“They want to make sure that we have a governor focused on their priorities, and not the extreme fringe of one political party or the other,” O’Rourke said. “As governor, I’ll make sure that I’m representing Republicans, Democrats, independents, Texans.”

Joy Diaz is running for office because she believes Texans need a governor invested in serving them. Diaz wants to invest heavily in education and expand healthcare.

“The well-being of Texans needs to be paramount, especially during a global pandemic, but especially because we tout our economy so much but we are nothing without our people,” Diaz said. “And so if our people are sick and dying, we are wasting our most precious resource.”

The border is another priority for her.

“The border is our one of our economic engines,” Diaz said. “If we don’t have a good relationship with Mexico, if we don’t have a good relationship at the border, if we don’t negotiate our water agreements, if we don’t negotiate our policies, then where are we going to be?”

Diaz said she believes it’s time to vote for a woman, otherwise, she said we will continue getting the same results from the government in Austin.

Michael Cooper initially got into politics to improve education, and he wants to bring more STEM and vocational education to schools. Cooper said education is so important to him, that he’s pursuing a PhD degree in education to better understand the needs of the field.

“We want to make sure that the sixth, seventh, eighth grade, that our kids are taught and trained and ready in ninth, 10th and 11th grade to start receiving an income,” Cooper said.

He also wants to expand Medicaid, and bring in more price transparency for healthcare, so Texans can anticipate what their bill will be, rather than being surprised. Cooper said he wants to fight for everyone.

“I’m going to represent all Texans,” Cooper said. “I was Texan before I decided I was Democrat or Republican. So that’s what we need. We don’t need someone is so extreme that we can’t get anything done.”

Early voting runs through February 25, except for on Monday, Feb. 21, which is President's Day.

