New fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two fugitives identified as Michael Deray Johnson, 28, and Christopher James Brett Clover, 39, have been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for each fugitive for information leading to their arrests.

Johnson, of Paris, is a high-risk sex offender who has been wanted since October 2018, when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In September 2020, warrants were also issued for an accident involving serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

In 2010, Johnson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male. He was sentenced to two years in a Texas correctional facility.

In 2014, Johnson was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to a year in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his right hand, left wrist and both arms. Johnson also has a scar on his right shoulder. In addition to Paris, he also has ties to Tyler.

Clover, 39, has been wanted since March 2020, when the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for Clover’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and failure to register as a sex offender.

Clover has also been wanted in Illinois since November 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2006, Clover was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois after an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years’ probation.

While living in Illinois, Clover was convicted of multiple violations of sex offender registration. He was also convicted of two counts of unlawful restraint.

In February 2017, Clover was released from an Illinois prison and moved to Wichita Falls.

Clover is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. He also has ties to Wilbarger County, including the city of Vernon.

He’s known to have fraudulent identifications, and may use the name “Charlie Flynn.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested eight Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three gang members and four sex offenders. In addition, $13,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

