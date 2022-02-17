Governor Abbott facing seven challengers in Republican primary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco on Wednesday for his re-election campaign, but there’s a long list of people hoping to beat him.

Seven other candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Chad Prather said he decided to run after all the mandates of 2020. Prather described himself as a “reluctant candidate” but feels we need to address the border, property taxes and grid reliability.

Prather said his main platform is keeping the government out of our lives.

“We’ve got to cut some spending, we’ve got to reduce some of this flatulent and flabby growth that’s there in Austin,” Prather said. “And I’m the guy who’s going to say it, but also the guy who’s got to do it.”

Kandy Kaye Horn is running because she wants to make some real change. Her priorities include increasing teacher pay and improving border security and grid reliability.

Horn also wants to legalize marijuana and have a collaborative government.

“I think I could have meetings throughout the counties in Texas, the leadership of the counties, and they could tell me what their issues are,” Horn said. “We could all work on solutions together.”

Allen West, who is the former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said he feels like the Republican legislative priorities of the last session weren’t addressed--especially border security, property taxes and vaccine mandates.

“If you look at my proven track record, having served in the in the United States Army, having served in the United States House of Representatives, having been the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas here,” West said. “I think the folks that are going out to vote in primary know exactly who I am.”

Paul Belew is running for governor because he believes we need someone who is willing to work with others to do what Texas needs, like lowering property taxes.

Belew said he would like to legalize marijuana and allow casinos, which would bring in more money that could offset lower property taxes.

“I’m a little bit more open to suggestions,” Belew said. “Not giving into liberal ideas and things like that, but trying to develop new ways that we can cooperate.”

Danny Harrison said we need to address the border and drive down property taxes. Harrison also said he wants to legalize marijuana.

He said he is running because he wants someone other than a career politician in office.

“I am at the street level,” Harrison said. “I understand what entrepreneurs are. And I think the pendulum of power needs to swing back to the small businessmen, women of Texas, the entrepreneurs of Texas.”

Governor Greg Abbott declined to do an interview with KWTX, but at other campaign events said he’s running to secure the future of Texas by addressing the border, crime, education and the state’s economy.

“Your freedoms are on the line this coming election,” Abbott said at a campaign event in Waco. “Either you can elect somebody who will defend your constitutional rights, including your second amendment rights, or you can stay home and not vote.”

Don Huffines is running for office because he doesn’t believe the job is getting done.

If elected, he wants to address border security, election integrity, property taxes and the culture wars.

“I have comprehensive solutions to all of those issues,” Huffines said. “I’m not really running for the position, as I’m running for the solutions, to implement the solutions.”

There is one candidate KWTX wasn’t able to reach—Rick Perry. However, it is not the former governor. The Texas Tribune reports his name is Ricky Lynn Perry, from Springtown, northwest of Fort Worth.

We could not find any contact information or an active campaign for this Perry.

Early voting runs through February 25, except for on Monday, Feb. 21, which is President’s Day.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.