Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Andrea Webb, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for beating her daughter to death in 2019.

Webb initially falsely claimed that her daughter, Samantha Bell, 5, fell to her death from an apartment balcony when she called police on March 9, 2019.

Police asked why the girl was bruised all over her body and the mother admitted she lied and made up the story because she was scared that she might be charged with murder.

Webb admitted that she had repeatedly beaten the girl with belts and made her sit against the wall without the support of a chair for hours at a time and would beat her if she could not do the “wall sits.”

Webb and her boyfriend, Devon Gibson, were arrested. Gibson’s case is still pending.

The woman pleaded guilty in September to the first-degree felony of injury to a child, which carries the same punishment range as a murder charge, 5 years to life in prison, and asked that her punishment be determined by a judge.

The judge conducted a pre-sentence investigation, which could include letters and testimony from Webb’s friends and family and sentenced her Wednesday.

“Children are the most vulnerable and most innocent victims that we see in the criminal justice system, and a parent’s duty is to protect them, not violently beat them,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle, who prosecuted the case and is a chief in the DA’s Child Fatality Section, said the sentence was justice for the young victim.

“This physical abuse went on for a long period of time and didn’t just happen on one day,” Sawtelle said.

He said that the girl died from a constellation of old and new blunt-force injuries, including patterned and looped scars, contusions and lacerations that resulted in pulmonary fat embolism, acute kidney injury and evidence of systematic stress response.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.