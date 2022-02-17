Advertisement

Killeen Police issue dozens of citations during crack down on speeding on I-14

File Photo
File Photo(Michael Cantu)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Department officers issued dozens of citations on Thursday during a crackdown on motorists who drive over the speed limit on I-14.

Officers conducted the “community-oriented detail” after receiving complaints about speeding drivers on Interstate-14.

Ten officers were assigned to monitor eastbound traffic near the Trimmier exit between 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Officers conducted 73 traffic stops and issued 70 speeding citations.

Among those cited were a driver allegedly speeding at 100 miles per hour and another driver accused of going 103 miles per hour.

The citations were issued in a stretch of the highway with a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

Police said the average speed for the 73 stops conducted was 81 miles per hour.

“We like to remind the community to slow down and arrive at your destination safely. By adhering to the speed limit, you are not only saving your life, but the lives of your fellow citizens. Just a reminder, the speed limit on I-14 is a posted 60 mph zone,” police said.

