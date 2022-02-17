More work underway to help Killeen homeless community

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The push to help more of the area’s homeless population is gaining a lot more traction.

In Killeen, planning is underway to create a community that can help the homeless get into permanent housing. The idea would be to find people who need temporary housing and graduate them into something more permanent.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan would help make this possible.

Ken Cates, the CEO of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said his organization teamed up with Cove House to formulate the plan.

“The end-goal is they graduate from that into a permanent housing solution. A lot of our folks are realizing they just need that fresh start,” said Cates.

Now work is underway to secure a plot of land from the city in north Killeen.

It also comes as the city continues talks to get more partners in Bell County to unify efforts to help the homeless population.

“I don’t want to sideline anyone else,” Cates said. “Because there are other non-profits in the area doing their part.”

One of those groups is Sold Out Believers New Direction, under the direction of John Aldana.

The faith-based group started its work in Killeen at the beginning of the year.

“I’m very excited to see what we can do,” said Aldana.

The group has bought a home in Killeen, opened for any homeless people to stay in for however long they need.

“They go off with their story and I’m just like, you’re home now,” Aldana said. “And when I tell them, ‘You’re home,’ the face they put on them, it’s amazing.”

But as most other non-profits are, the home is in need of donations; food, clothes, just about anything. That is the same boat the people with Habitat for Humanity are in.

“It’s projects like this, people just assume we have the money,” said Cates. “No, we have to beg, borrow and steal just like every other non-profit organization.”

Those interested with getting in touch with New Direction are asked to call at 210-480-3743.

