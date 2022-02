LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball fell to Texas Tech for the second time this season.

The Bears led by seven at the half, but Texas Tech outscored the Bears in the second half resulting in a 83-73 Baylor loss.

Baylor falls to 9-4 in conference play.

The Bears will host TCU in Waco on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.