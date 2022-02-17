Quick morning showers, quickly dropping afternoon temperatures

The low overnight risk of severe weather won’t be coming to fruition but we’ll still expect to see some scattered rain early Thursday morning. If you’re out the door early Thursday morning, you might get caught by the rain, but if you’re out the door at any point around or after lunch time, you’ll get caught by tumbling temperatures. The showers and brief rumbles of thunder with our morning storm system will continue to move eastward through Central Texas. Showers and storms should cross over I-35 by roughly 6 AM with the entire storm system exiting and rain coming to a close around 8 AM. Morning temperatures ahead of the rain in the 60s and low 70s will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will gradually return today but a strong cold front arrives before lunch time and will significantly drop temperatures. We should peak in the low-to-mid 60s before lunch time but we’ll then slide through the 50s and potentially end up in the upper 40s by the end of the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will gust between 20 and 35 MPH helping to pull that cold air down. While temperatures will tumble today, this is going to be a short lived drop in temperatures. We’ll start out Friday in the upper 20s and low 30s before warming into the mid-to-upper 50s. Another sub-freezing morning Saturday will give way to highs in the mid-60s.

We’re expecting south winds to return by Sunday and increase ahead of another approaching storm system. Highs Sunday in the low 70s may actually approach 80° Monday as warm and humid air is pulled northward. With humid air arriving and a storm system on approach, we’re expecting a 30% chance of showers and storms late Monday. A strong storm or two is possible but seems unlikely right now. A trough-ridge pattern should emerge across the United States next week with high pressure building over Alaska. What does this mean for you? It’s looking likely that a sharp drop in temperatures could be on the way mid-week next week and an active jet stream could bring us multiple rounds of precipitation. The cold front that’ll bring the drop in temperatures should arrive Tuesday. Highs Tuesday in the 70s should tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday with sub-freezing morning temperatures likely from Thursday morning through next Saturday morning. Rain chances are hanging near 50% Wednesday and near 40% Thursday. Yes, cold air is going to be in place. It’s just far too early to know whether or not wintry precipitation will fall. As of now, the best wintry precipitation chances should come in North Texas, if at all. It’s nothing to be concerned with now, but we’ll be watching carefully over the coming days!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.