Shots fired during police chase through Concordia

CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) — A man from Nebraska and a woman from Texas are jailed after a shots were fired during a police chase in the north central Kansas town of Concordia, police said.

The chase began Wednesday afternoon after Concordia police stopped a pickup truck pulling a trailer as it drove through the town.

Cloud County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the chase as it went out of Concordia and into the county.

During the chase, a suspect fired at the officers and a Concordia police officer fired back. No one was injured, WIBW-TV reported.

The chase headed back through Concordia and ended when the driver lost control of the truck, police said.

The driver, Jacob Lyman, of Bennet, Nebraska, was arrested on several traffic and drug charges. His passenger, Valerie Sanchez, of Temple Bell, Texas, was booked into jail on several drug charges.

The Concordia police officer who fired at the vehicle was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

