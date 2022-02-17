Advertisement

Texas DPS arrests 2 on child porn, child sexual assault, bestiality charges

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) today arrested two suspects on child pornography, aggravated sexual assault and other felony charges.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Texas are asking the public for help identifying other potential victims after the arrest of a man and a woman on a slew of felony charges, including child sex assault and bestiality.

State investigators on Thursday identified the suspects as Jose Tovar, Jr., 31,and Dezaraie Lynn Mrazek, 30, both of San Antonio.

Tovar, Jr. is charged with one count of promotion of child pornography, seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six.

Mrazek is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six, seven counts of possession of child pornography, one count of bestiality, one count of sending lewd and lascivious material and one count of failing to report an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Unit (TAG) Human Trafficking Division in San Antonio are investigating the case.

If you or your children have had contact with these suspects, please call the Texas Fusion Center at (866) 786-5972.

