Advertisement

Texas Man sentenced for 12 months for impersonating FBI Agent

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(Credit: MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, has been sentenced to 12 month in prison for impersonating a federal officer in order get Fentanyl patches.

Ferris was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of impersonating a federal officer on June 29, 2021.

On multiple times in July and August 2019, he entered a pharmacy in Temple looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches where he would identify himself as “an out of town FBI Agent” at a Temple Pharmacy.

According to the Department of Justice in Texas, Ferris would wear a fake lanyard with a fake FBI ID attached and used fraud documentation forms the FBI to support the request for filling the prescriptions.

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a KWTX crew on scene, SWAT appeared ready to go in to the residence.
Waco Police identify man blamed for hours-long standoff
Luis Angel Montes and Camerina Perez
Missing Travis County woman’s body found in vehicle
File Graphic
Superintendent: Student removed from McGregor High School, unloaded gun recovered
File Photo
Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas
Makayla Jordan Cirilo
Woman accused of shooting man in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, are suing the Biden...
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
The USDA is transitioning back to pre-pandemic meal requirements for school districts.
Central Texas school districts react to stricter USDA meal standards
The Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who...
Report: Cowboys pay 4 cheerleaders $2.4M over voyeur claims
Tony Earls and Arlene Alvarez
Family asks for justice for Houston girl killed by robbery victim