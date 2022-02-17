Advertisement

West Texas Gas subsidiary ordered to pay $3 Million criminal fine

Pumpjack located south of Midland, Texas
Pumpjack located south of Midland, Texas(Eric Kounce TexasRaiser via Wikimedia Commons)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A west Texas gas plant has been ordered to pay a $3 million criminal fine, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Big Lake Gas Plant L.P., a subsidiary of West Texas Gas, Inc., pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of negligent endangerment and one count of violating the Clean Air Act. The company, represented by counsel, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

In plea papers, the company admitted that in August 2018, the plant negligently released approximately 525 pounds of hydrogen sulfide into the ambient air. (Hydrogen sulfide is a toxic gas that can compromise the human nervous system and respiratory tract and can cause life-threatening health effects if not handled properly.)

One employee, identified in court documents by the initials C.T., died as a result of exposure sustained while working at the plant. Another employee, identified by the initials G.T., was injured while trying to assist C.T.

The company further admitted that it knowingly failed to properly update its risk management plan following the incident, an update required by law.

“Big Lake’s flagrant disregard of federal clean air regulations had calamitous consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “Our prayers are with the family of the employee killed in the 2018 hydrogen sulfide incident. We hope today’s sentencing brings them a measure of peace.”

“The defendant’s willful and knowing disregard for federal safety regulations and industry practices placed both workers and the public at grave risk, resulting in a tragic and preventable fatality and release of dangerous gasses,” said Todd “Tony” Adams, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge of the EPA’s Southwest Office criminal enforcement program. “EPA and its state partners continue to hold accountable companies that place workers, local communities, and the environment at risk.”

In a related civil case, five subsidiaries of Big Lake’s parent company, West Texas Gas, agreed to pay more than $3 million in civil penalties and to spend up to $5 million on compliance measures in order to resolve claims that it violated federal Clean Air Act chemical accident prevention requirements at plants in Texas and New Mexico.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Taylor prosecuted the criminal case against Big Lake. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Haag handled the civil case against West Texas Gas in partnership with the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. The Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal enforcement program investigated.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The United States Department of Justice U.S.l Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas.

Most Read

According to a KWTX crew on scene, SWAT appeared ready to go in to the residence.
Waco Police identify man blamed for hours-long standoff
Luis Angel Montes and Camerina Perez
Missing Travis County woman’s body found in vehicle
File Graphic
Superintendent: Student removed from McGregor High School, unloaded gun recovered
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Makayla Jordan Cirilo
Woman accused of shooting man in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Andrea Bell
Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) today...
Texas DPS arrests 2 on child porn, child sexual assault, bestiality charges
(Left to right: Michael Deray Johnson and Christopher James Brett Clover)
New fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
The Pelham Group delivers free firewood during February 2021 storm
A year later: Generator, firewood sales soar after deadly winter storm
Baylor University
Baylor University ending face mask requirement inside labs and classrooms