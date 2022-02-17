Advertisement

A year later: Generator, firewood sales soar after deadly winter storm

Between portable generators, homes getting wired for standby generators and people keeping firewood handy, Central Texans have spent the last year getting their homes more prepared for another potential deadly winter storm or widespread power outages.
The Pelham Group delivers free firewood during February 2021 storm
The Pelham Group delivers free firewood during February 2021 storm(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - When the lights went out, there was a desperate need across Central Texas for alternatives to keep warm, as a result generators and firewood sales have boomed in the last year as Texans try to better prepare their homes.

During the storm, Felicia Holland recalls using the burners of her gas stove to heat her house when the power went out in freezing temperatures.

Jasmine Knell says she was home alone with her young children when the power went out while her husband was deployed.

“All the neighbors were consistently posting who had power who didn’t have power,” Knell said. “We got a notification that we should not expect power in our neighborhood until the next Wednesday.”

She says warming stations in the city were too far to travel to, and her neighbors relied on each other through the outage.

“My neighbor brought us a fire log first thing in the morning so we could get a really good fire going and warm up the house a little bit,” Knell said.

They were lucky to have the firewood on hand, as stores and shops were sold out across Central Texas.

“They sanded it down and they’re burning their dining room chairs, their tables their beds,” Kayla Holmes remembers friends burning whatever they could to stay warm in Copperas Cove.

Those who got their hands on firewood during the storm made sure it didn’t go to waste.

In Temple The Pelham Group hauled in truck loads of firewood to hand out for free at a local restaurant parking lot.

The need for firewood went away as temperatures warmed up in 2021 but the desire stuck around through the summer.

Suppliers started getting requests in August, well before the normal October start to the season.

As people stocked up on supplies, they also prepared their homes for another blackout.

“We had our house wired for a generator. That way if our power goes out we can just turn it on and off from our breaker box,” Knell said.

An expensive upgrade she says was necessary. With the easy on and off switch, incase her husband is still deployed if or when the power went out again.

She’s one of many who have invested in standby generators in the last year, keeping the industry busy.

Others, have turned to the slightly more affordable route of portable generators. Local Ace Hardware and Tractor Supply stores tell KWTX most generator sales have shifted to online, add in supply chain issues and its been a slow process of some slowly coming in and them quickly getting taken off the shelves.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a KWTX crew on scene, SWAT appeared ready to go in to the residence.
Waco Police identify man blamed for hours-long standoff
Luis Angel Montes and Camerina Perez
Missing Travis County woman’s body found in vehicle
File Graphic
Superintendent: Student removed from McGregor High School, unloaded gun recovered
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Makayla Jordan Cirilo
Woman accused of shooting man in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Andrea Bell
Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) today...
Texas DPS arrests 2 on child porn, child sexual assault, bestiality charges
(Left to right: Michael Deray Johnson and Christopher James Brett Clover)
New fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
Baylor University
Baylor University ending face mask requirement inside labs and classrooms