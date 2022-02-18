$1,000 reward offered for stolen tractor in Robertson County
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered by Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers for information on a stolen tractor or the suspect.
The red Mahindra tractor was stolen between 2 p.m. February 8 to 8 a.m. February 9 on FM 2549.
If anyone has information, call Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-299-0191 or visit www.robertsoncountycrimestoppers.com.
