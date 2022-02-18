80s and wintry weather possible next week!

The atmosphere is trying to switch from winter and get into some Spring-like weather but we’re not quite done with winter just yet. In fact, we may be contending with wintry weather less than 72 hours after high temperatures warm into the 80s! The wild weather coming next week is something we’ll tackle in a few moments, but we’ll have to tackle some freezing weather already this morning and Saturday morning. Morning temperatures today starting out in the 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies will give way to more sunshine this morning. Nearly full sunshine overhead today will boost those temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s. We’ll drop below freezing, albeit slightly, Saturday morning but temperatures will warm back into the mid-60s in the afternoon. Highs should warm into the low 70s Sunday as clouds and gusty south winds return.

Warmer air coming in off the mountains of Mexico will help to boost temperatures into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. The low 80s are coming in advance of an approaching cold front arriving Tuesday. Well before the front gets here, we’re expecting a chance of scattered showers and storms late Monday into early Tuesday. An isolated strong storm or two is possible late Monday but rain chances and severe weather chances are fairly low. The Arctic cold front we’ll be tracking next week arrives at some point on Tuesday. Depending on when it pushes in, highs could warm back into the 80s or only into the 70s before dropping in the afternoon. A near constant stream of gusty north winds and clouds will pull cold air into Central Texas and temperatures Wednesday morning in the 30s and low 40s could potentially continue to slowly fall into the mid-30s by the end of the day. There will be a chance for some scattered precipitation late Wednesday with a small chance of sleet or freezing rain. If we will see wintry weather, the highest chances come overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. It’s a bit too early to tell whether or not wintry weather will happen locally or not. If it does, the most likely type of wintry precipitation will be a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and rain. Some impacts to roadways are possible, but impacts may not be widespread or long-lasting. Yes, morning lows will stay below freezing each morning from Wednesday to Sunday, but high temperatures should stay above freezing.

