Baylor University warns students, staff about rise in catalytic converter thefts on campus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department is warning students and staff about an increase in catalytic converter thefts “on and around campus over the past several weeks.”

The converters contain precious metals and can be stolen from a vehicle in less than two minutes, police warned.

The thefts are occurring during the day and nighttime hours, “but often occur in crowded parking lots with noise to cover up the additional noise made by the removal of the converters,” police said.

Police said there are six models of vehicles most often targeted: Toyota Tundra, Toyota Prius, Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-250, Honda Element, and Honda CRV.

To reduce the opportunity for these incidents, community members are encouraged to:

• Park in well-lit areas.

• Park in a location that is visible to passersby.

• Return to check on vehicle at various times throughout the day.

• Report any suspicious behavior, such as an individual underneath a vehicle, or noises in parking lots and parking decks.

All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus.

In any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, immediately report the incident to BUPD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1, or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.

Download the app to your phone by searching for Rave Guardian in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

