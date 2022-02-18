Brave in the Storm: Cameron Park Zoo staff work tirelessly during historic winter storm of 2021, efforts continue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -In February 2021, Cameron Park Zoo staff added extra insulation to exhibits, animals had personal heaters, staff ran live drills, and generators were on standby.

Zoo Director Johnny Binder says they were prepared for the approaching winter storm, or so they thought.

“We had no idea we were going to have a total power failure on Monday afternoon which was a whole new ball game,” Binder said.

For some animals that need specific climates, some between temperatures of 70 to 90 degrees, power for their heat lamps is their lifeline.

Luckily, generators kicked on for the herpetarium where much of our cold-blooded friends live, but things didn’t run so smoothly elsewhere.

“Our generator that runs a quarter of a million gallons of aquatic tanks, all of our fish and alligators, the generator would not fire up,” Binder said.

There was no time to waste and a team sprang into action.

“We went to our crucial barns first,” Katrina Lee, Animal Care Supervisor of Mammals, said.

“We had a baby giraffe. He was a couple of weeks old. We had a baby kudu who was only a month old, so those barns took our focus immediately. We went and got them heated up and going right away and then we went to our barns that had older animals in them.”

Every animal was checked on every hour for days to come.

“Myself and three other keepers, they stayed thinking we would be here for a night or two and we were actually here for a week and a half,” Lee said.

“We were here 24/7, working constantly, never left.”

It was this dedication that ensured no animals were lost due to the cold.

But the work was not done yet. Binder said more than $100,000 was spent on building repairs alone.

“We lost pipe, we lost walls in buildings that were damaged because of water damage and so we had quite a bit of physical damage, and we were closed for almost two weeks,” Binder said.

Even one year later, the same kind of dedication was displayed in 2022 when more winter weather swept across the state. Staff stayed overnight to ensure every animal was cared for, but there were no issues reported.

More changes are still to come.

“We continue to evaluate our electrical systems and our backup generators,” Binder said.

“We have re-wired some of the buildings that will allow us to adapt generators more rapidly. We have had the City of Waco contractors come in to evaluate that equipment. We have purchased new generators.”

Heaters now line their walls, generators are now stacked side by side to protect the animals we have come to know and love at the Cameron Park Zoo.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.