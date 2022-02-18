Dog survives coyote attack in his own backyard

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The cold weather is bringing in more than just arctic wind, it’s also bringing in coyotes as one Sherman couple found out.

“I open the door and I just hear this horrific scream like I’ve never heard a dog make that kind of noise before so I was like oh my word,” said Alec Hilliard, owner to Jax.

Alec and Morgan Hilliard were doing their normal nighttime routine taking their dachshund, Jax, out before bed when their location quickly changed to the emergency room.

“I came back up here and grabbed a flashlight and shined it on him and his whole ear was just covered in blood and all of his neck area was just covered in blood so I was like, that’s when I started freaking out and I was like oh my gosh,” Hilliard said.

Alec said he didn’t know what attacked his best friend until they were at the vet.

“And I get a notification on my phone that hey there’s an animal in your backyard and I was like could it be and so I pulled it up and there’s a coyote just walking around our backyard like I guess just trying to find him you know coming back trying to finish what he started,” Hilliard said.

Grayson County Game Warden, Daron Blackerby, said this time of year is when wild animals make their presence more known.

“They get more prone to this time of year because of the cold weather, easy access to, you don’t want to leave cat food and dog food outside cause that’s what draws in other animals and that’s what draws in the bobcats and coyotes,” Blackerby said.

Jax was at the vet for nearly six hours before being able to go home.

“They said he’s really lucky to be alive cause most little dogs don’t really survive coyote attacks often,” Hilliard said.

Blackerby said if you come in contact with a wild animal like a coyote, steer clear from them and make a lot of noise to scare them off.

“He’s been our little buddy for 6 years now so just like all those thoughts running through your head like gosh he could die tonight that would suck you know,” Hilliard said.

Jax is expected to make a full recovery, and if you would like to follow along on his recovery, you can do so by following and keeping up with him on his instagram account, “Jaxthe_dachshund”.

