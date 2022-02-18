Advertisement

Father of Texas teen accused in triple killing indicted on capital murder charge

Son remains at large
Richard Acosta, 33, and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, are charged with capital murder in connection to a triple murder in Garland, Texas.(Garland Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of driving his son to and from a Dallas-area gas station convenience store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Richard Acosta Jr., 33, on a charge of capital murder of multiple people. He remained jailed Friday on $3 million bond.

Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland. Police have charged the teen with capital murder and warned that he is armed and dangerous.

Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said Friday that authorities “don’t have any specific information telling us where he is.”

Richard Acosta surrendered to police a day after the shooting. His lawyer, Heath Harris, has said his client didn’t know his son was going into the store to shoot anyone nor that he had a gun.

Killed in the shooting were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. A 15-year-old cook who was new on the job was also injured.

Barineau said Friday that the injured teen has since been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

