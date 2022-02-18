Fire at Temple apartment complex displaces tenants

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire at a 16-unit apartment complex in Temple on Friday displaced eight tenants, including a child.

The fire was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday at the Windcrest apartment building in the 1310 block of South 23rd Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story unit and immediately began evacuating residents.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 10:59 a.m.

The complex’s second story units suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Paramedics treated two tenants at the scene and transported another to Baylor Scott and White for medical treatment not related to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

