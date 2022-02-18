Good News Friday: February 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re wishing a super big happy birthday to Ke’Sha’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister, Connie Davis Nichols. She recently celebrated a birthday.

Not even a winter storm could slow down the Waco Family and Faith Film Festival. The event was featured in Variety last week, after another successful year of featuring cutting edge films and film makers in Central Texas. Hats off to Dr. Tyrha Lindsey-Warren and Sydney Warren for bringing the arts to Waco.

A persuasive writing assignment paid off in a tasty way this valentine’s day for one sixth grade class at Nolan Middle School. Student-designed doughnuts became actual treats for the kids.

Killeen ISD superintendent, Dr. John Craft, visited with the Nolan Middle School boys to men group, urging them to continue their path of serving others. He also urged them to learn to work as part of a team, and to be persistent and trustworthy. The group meets weekly to plan service projects and to learn from various guest speakers.

This week fifth graders showed love and kindness to the amazing cafeteria staff at Castleman Creek Elementary in Midway ISD. Students gave them a large heart sign and some smaller hearts in honor of valentine’s day.

Congrats to these three ladies from Lorena ISD. They won the Hewitt VFW Post 6008 Voice of Democracy Speech Competition! Mackenzie Watson placed first, Hannah Vasser, second, and Kassidy Robinson took third.

Finally we want to give a big congratulations to Marquees King. He was the dedicated manager of university high school’s freshman basketball team, and in the last game of the season, King got to score his very own basket, with the help of the opposing team, Red Oak.

