Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a babysitter. The child’s mother, Fidelina Velasquez spent 27 days in Houston while he recovered.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A young child named Adrian has returned home in College Station after weeks at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. He spent most of that time in and out of surgeries and in the ICU.

Now, he and his mother, Fidelina Velasquez are back home with his father and older brother. According to investigators, Adrian’s babysitter, Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, threw him against a wall and shook him causing life-threatening injures including internal bleeding.

Adrian’s parents both work at Nam Café and were at work when they got the call about Adrian’s injuries. When the incident first happened, the owner of Nam Café, Van Tran, tried to find someway to help the family and decided to start a GoFundMe. He said the goal was to allow the family to care for Adrian, as well as help with medical bills. But, he said he never imagined raising as much money as they did. Over $134,000 has been donated to the family in order to help with medical bills and a loss of income as Fidelina will be staying home to care for Adrian.

Tran has given updates on Adrian’s condition and said this update is what they’ve been waiting for.

“Baby Adrian had his second surgery last Thursday and before the surgery the Doctor told Fidelina, his mother, ‘prepare to stay in the hospital several weeks for them to check on the baby after the surgery,’” he said. “But surprisingly, on Tuesday the doctor released [Adrian] because he was fine. Everything went successful, he’s healthy, he’s moving. To me, I told the family, this is a miracle baby. All the prayers have been answered.”

This news came after 27 days at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Adrian endured multiple surgeries for his injuries, which has left him with stitches along the top of his head. Tran and his wife visited with the family when they returned home. He said it was hard at first, but the young child was still in good spirits.

“When Carlos, [Adrian’s Father], opened the door with the baby on his hand, me and my wife were in shock, and we cried. You see all the stitches on his head from top all the way to the side and back...its very graphic,” he said. “We held the baby, he was active, he was moving around, smiling, eating so it was just a pleasant sight to see.”

Fidelina and Carlos, also have a two-year-old son. In order to make sure Adrian is developing okay following the trauma, they will be doing monthly check up’s in Houston. So far, Adrian has had a faster recovery than they imagined, and hope he only continues to improve from home.

“[The family was] so thankful that they received so much support and prayer from the community. So many donations from all over the world,” Tran said. “They will try to go back to their normal life as much as they can. But you can see when we talk to them the trauma was there. Just revisiting the thought, you can see tears coming from Fidelina’s eyes.”

Lopez-Vasquez is charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child and remains in Brazos County jail on a $20,000 bond.

