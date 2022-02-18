Killeen man arrested for alleged rape of 16-year-old girl in 2020

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Walker, 22, of Killeen, has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17 in connection to alleged rape from November 2020.

An affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX revealed the investigation began on November 20, 2020 when an officer with the Killeen Police Department responded to a sexual assault call and spoke with a 16-year-old girl.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KWTX is not revealing the accuser’s exact relationship to the accused in order to protect her identity.

The victim said Walker ripped off her clothing, touched her all over and then raped her.

A hospital nurse who examined the nurse told investigators the girl’s sexual organs revealed trauma and indicated the rapist had sexually penetrated the victim.

Semen found on the victim’s underwear allegedly belonged to Walker, the affidavit states.

Walker was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in February 2022 and is now at the Bell County Jail, where online records reveal bond was set at $100,000.

