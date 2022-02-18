Killeen PD: Person hit by train in North Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person was hit by a train in north Killeen Thursday night.

Killeen Police Department officers responded to a call before 10 p.m. near North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.

On their Facebook page, officers told residents to avoid the area and “if you need to get across the tracks, please use the W.S. Young bridge or 38th Street.”

Officers are still investigating the accident.

