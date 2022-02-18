Advertisement

Multiple fire crews respond to oil tanker fire in Kurten

Viewer submitted photo of oil tank fire near Kurten
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an oil tanker caught fire off East Highway 21 near Tabor Road in the Kurten area of Brazos County.

Brazos County Precinct 3 Fire Chief Jason Ware says he believes there was a gasket failure on the heater treater at the MD America energy well site.

The pit was on fire when firefighters got to the scene but Ware says no storage tanks were actually involved. The owner of the site was able to turn off the valves to the tanks before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured.

As of 8:45 a.m., a KBTX crew on the scene said the fire is completely out.

Bryan VFD puts out fire near Kurten
Bryan VFD puts out fire near Kurten(KBTX)

