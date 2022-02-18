Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

