Advertisement

Nice weather for the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hello weekend! It’s looking like we have some nice weather in store for us over the next few days. A gradual warming trend is in the works. Highs return to the mid 60s on Saturday and then into the low 70s on Sunday. The weekend will be dry, but Sunday will feature more cloud cover, especially by the afternoon. This is one of the signs that humidity is on the rise and may lead to a rain chance next week.

Next week’s forecast looks more active. We are tracking another arctic cold front, but before it gets here we have a few warm days. We climb into the low 80s for Monday and upper 70s for Tuesday. After that temperatures will take a hard plummet and by Wednesday we might not even make it our of the upper 30s/low 40s. With the added moisture back, there might be some scattered rain either day. Better rain chances look at arrive as that cold front swings in by mid-week. We know it’s getting much colder behind the front, but just how cold will we be? Will there be precipitation too? That’s something we won’t likely know until the start of the work week as models start to get more accurate the closer in time we get. As of now, things look as if there could also be some wintry precipitation on Wednesday or Thursday. The ingredients will all have to line up just right for that to happen, but it is something we will be monitoring closely through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bell
Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
RRC 2.17.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.17.22
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Governor Abbott facing seven challengers in Republican primary

Latest News

Cameron Park Zoo lioness
A Year Later: Efforts by Cameron Park Zoo to protect animals during ice storm of 2021 continue to this day
KWTX Fastcast Images
80s and wintry weather possible next week!
Part of the ceiling caved in after the pipe burst, sending water plummeting to the ground below.
A Year Later: The ‘fixers’ reflect on helping Central Texans repair damage in the wake of 2021 ice storm
Sean's Friday Fastcast