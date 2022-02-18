Pastor reflects on church’s effort to help at-risk community members during 2021 ice storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas church that helped deliver basic necessities like food and water to hundreds of stranded residents during last year’s historic February freeze says they were just trying to be “the hands and feet of Jesus.”

Charlie Brown, pastor of McGregor Baptist Church, is reflecting this week of the deadly storm and says when his congregation witnessed so many people struggling, they had to help.

The church never lost power or heat and decided to begin its outreach by opening its doors to act as a warming center.

“Last year, when the ice storm hit, we found out people were without heat, without water so we decided ‘hey what can we do?’”

Brown quickly learned many people around town were without water and had no way to get it.

“There were so many people who didn’t have any water. They had no even availability of it because all the grocery stores were closed down, both Dollar Generals were out of water and so they didn’t have any other options.”

Brown contacted Mill King Market & Creamery in McGregor, a local dairy booming with business during the storm as it was one of the few places with milk and food on hand to buy.

The dairy went above and beyond.

“We went to Mill King and they were gracious to give us 200-gallon jugs and we filled those up with water and delivered like 150 galloons of water around town,” Brown said.

The church also learned that Meals on Wheels, which provides nutritious meals to seniors, couldn’t drive to McGregor to deliver meals so church members hit the kitchen.

“We cooked some food and delivered it to the Meals on Wheels people and did that around town,” Brown said. “We had a couple of people come in here for meals here at the warming center. We just tried to help out however we could.”

Brown says he’s thankful his church could help in a time of need.

“I think it helped them a lot,” Brown said. “We just try to show our community we care and being the hands and feet of Jesus however we can, wherever we can. "

