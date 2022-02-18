Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.17.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

The Sonic Drive-In at 1512 Hewitt Drive in Waco received an 81 on a recent inspection.

The health worker reported lots of rust on the walls, ceiling, floor, and prep table.

Also noted, build-up on the sink, and food and grease on the equipment. Melted spatulas and deteriorating trays were also being used.

There was a mop bucket next to food equipment, and not everyone was certified to handle food.

This place needed a re-inspection.

____________

Arepitas at 440 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, some cooked potatoes were not kept at the right temperature.

The cooler wasn’t maintaining the proper temperature and had to be repaired or replaced.

There was Lysol degreaser on the bottom shelf in the prep cooler by the fries.

Beef legs and a container of cabbage were on the floor inside the walk-in cooler.

____________

Jimmy’s Egg at 1103 West Stan Schleuter Loop in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, the ice machine flapper had mold on it.

The kitchen hand sink needed servicing because it wasn’t draining properly.

There was standing water near the ice machine, dirty shelves, and the steamer needed to be de-limed.

____________

The Shack Caribbean Seafood and Grill at 1612 East FM 2410 in Harker Heights is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

On its website, it says this is a “proud veteran and family”-owned business.

If you can’t get to the islands and need a convenient fix, check out this spot.

Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, Oysters, Empanadas are on the menu.

If you don’t want that, the restaurant has pork chops and ribeye’s.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, re-inspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

