Advertisement

Reward offered in $100,000 heist from Georgia gold mine

A $100,000 reward is being offered by police in Georgia
A $100,000 reward is being offered by police in Georgia(Cropped Credit: Pictures of Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — A reward is being offered in hopes of finding a man who stormed into a north Georgia gold mine and made off with about $100,000 worth of gold, cellphones, money and jewelry from the mine’s retail shop.

The man — dressed in black and armed with a gun — forced employees to turn over the loot on Feb. 3 at the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega, WSB-TV reported.

It was largest robbery of its kind in Lumpkin County, Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said. People donated money for the $10,000 reward, he said.

The gold mine is a tourist attraction that highlights the region’s rich gold mining history. Dahlonega was at the center of America’s first major gold rush in 1829, which happened about two decades before the California gold rush.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Bell
Texas woman learns punishment for beating daughter to death
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Governor Abbott facing seven challengers in Republican primary
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
LIVE: Kim Potter sentencing for Daunte Wright's killing
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
Wordle could help long-haul COVID survivors, psychologists say
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Abortion recedes from spotlight in Texas’ primary election