Social media played an important role as Central Texans came to each other’s rescue during 2021 ice storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When the crippling snow and ice struck Central Texans in February 2021, area residents took to social media to share photos and videos capturing how their individual communities were being impacted.

What started out as a beautiful winter Wonderland quickly turned into a dangerous scenario.

KWTX Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor forecasted treacherous road conditions into the evening and overnight hours.

KWTX Reporter Megan Vanselow reported from her location that a normal ten minute drive to work took almost an hour that day.

As conditions continued to deteriorate, Central Texans experienced the fallout from frozen pipes, empty grocery shelves and widespread power and water outages.

KWTX Reporter Rosemond Crown covered a major water outage in Marlin during the storm that lasted days.

Bonnie Barak, a Malone resident, was trapped at home.

“We were stuck at home, just like everybody else. We could not even back out of our driveway, it was completely iced in. Our cars were not anything that would drive on ice, so we were stuck,” she said.

With many unable to get out of their homes for help, Jacob Lander saw people needing help on social media and decided to risk it all to help.

Jacob said, “I was on Facebook and I saw people saying that they were stuck in the house. They needed this and they needed that, and I noticed a real good friend of mine was needing milk for a baby. I had a four-wheel drive truck and I figured I could, you know, test it out and go to Hillsboro and get some milk.”

He was able to successfully get and deliver the milk and decided he didn’t want to stop helping.

“When it was all said and done, I had a 1500 pounds of potatoes that we handed out, a pallet full of ginger ale and a pallet full of orange soda, numerous cases of water that were donated, and by the end of the week almost 200 gallons of milk,” Jacob recalled.

When asked why did he decided to go out and risk it all to help those around him, Jacob said he just thought it was the right thing to do.

“Both my parents always taught me that - when you see something that needs to be done, don’t wait on anybody to do it, just do it. That’s basically what I did,” Jacob said.

Jacob recently lost both his parents, but Bonnie said, “your parents would be so proud of you right now because he was just giving of himself and his time. And honestly, risking his own safety to go out and do all that for everybody else.”

Braving the elements Jacob was a neighbor, a friend, a milkman, and for those he helped a hero. While we all had unique experiences through last year’s winter storm, one thing we shared was the ability to check in our friends, family and those in our community. And we were able to do that through social media.

