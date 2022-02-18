Temple ISD school board approves $164.8-million bond proposal for May election

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved a $164.8 million bond referendum to be included in the May 2022 election.

The district’s Proposition A $178-million bond proposal was rejected by voters on November 2, 2021. The final vote total was 1,967 against the bond versus 1,965 for.

Since then, the district has been gathering additional community feedback.

The proposed 2022 Bond package approved on Friday reduced the overall cost of the previous package by more than $20 million and eliminated Proposition B which would have provided improvements to Wildcat stadium, the school district said.

The most significant bond projects included in the new proposal are:

Construction of a new elementary campus (Fine Arts Academy) in the southeast quadrant

Expansion of instructional space at three campuses - Scott Elementary, Bonham Middle School and Temple High School

Eliminating remaining portables at seven campuses

Addition of security vestibules at three remaining campuses - Hector P. Garcia, Kennedy-Powell, and Raye-Allen

Construction of a new auxiliary services building

If approved in the May election, Temple ISD taxpayers will see an approximate $1.48 per month increase in property taxes for a home valued at $100,000.

Taxpayers who are 65 and older would not be impacted if they have filed for and received a homestead exemption with the State of Texas.

“Our needs have not changed,” said Board of Trustees President Dan Posey, “and we will continue to work with Temple voters to develop and pass a bond package that prioritizes those needs in a way that balances our community’s expectations for their school district.”

Voters can access information and resources about the bond at www.tisd.org/bond2022/.

Election Day for the Temple ISD Bond is May 7, 2022.

