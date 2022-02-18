Waco PD warns of phone scammer pretending to be law enforcement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is reminding residents to be aware of a phone scam of a someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

The police have received multiple reports of the phone scam where the caller is posing as law enforcement and is asking for a prepaid gift or some form of prepaid item in place of a warrant for their arrest.

“Just want to remind everyone that no law enforcement agency will ask for payment in regards to whether you have warrant for your arrest or not, “ Cierra Shipley, Waco Police’s spokeswoman, said.

If anyone has been a victim of a phone scam, report it to the police at 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.