A Year Later: Property damage, insurance claims mounted in the wake of 2021 ice storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas winter storm of 2021 caused significant damage to homes, businesses and vehicles across the state. More than a year later insurance companies and the state’s energy provider are battling out who should pay the bill.

As pipes burst, electrical breakers flipped and heaters malfunctioned during the freeze of 2021 there were men and women rushing to the rescue electricians, roofers and plumbers like Mike Stass of Mike Stass Services in Waco.

“On a normal day when its 72 degrees out we might get 40 to 50 calls a day,” said Stass. “But during those days, those freeze days it was 120 to 200 calls a day,” he said.

His crew working from sun rise till well after sunset despite treacherous road conditions. But even when they did push through the dangerous roads to respond to busted pipes and broken water heater tanks, they were faced with a second set of challenges. Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic made access to supplies difficult.

“We would call for a customer that needed a part and we would be told by our supplier that it could be 3 to 10 weeks before we even saw their parts,” Stass said “And that happened a lot with water heater parts. So you can imagine people being without hot water for months.”

Statewide the numbers reflecting the damages are even more alarming as insurance claims mounted.

Statewide Losses From Texas’ Winter Storm Uri 2021

“Overall there were 500,00 claims and of those 85% were those property claims which is like burst pipes, roof damage,” said Rich Johnson, a spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Texas.

Data from the Texas Department of Insurance showed 10% of the 500,000 claims were commercial, 3.5% were on personal auto physical damage policies and 0.9% were other insurance types.

Comparatively the damages from Winter Storm Uri total about half of those from Hurricane Harvey, the state’s costliest storm which resulted in an estimated $20 billion in damages.

Texas Winter Storm Uri Claims by County (Texas Dept. of Insurance)

Johnson and the Insurance Council of Texas estimate about 10% of the insurance claims filed for Winter Storm Uri are still outstanding.

But while most homeowners have received their payout from the insurance companies...many others like Renee Pace, with no insurance and no money for out of pocket repairs, spent nearly a year with no running water in her Bruceville Eddy home.

“It was working till the lines busted,” she said, showing the dried up pipes connected to her bathroom. She says her pipes froze during the storm and busted days later.

“Now I just buy water and boil it on the stove,” Pace said. “I go once a week to Hewitt to the laundromat.”

News Ten first told Pace’s story in December 2021, almost a year after the storm. Since then, volunteers have rallied around to fix her plumbing, water heater and other issues for free.

And even for the property owners whose insurance companies have paid for their repairs, the battle is not over.

More than 130 insurance companies have sued the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is the state’s energy provider, as well as dozens of power generators. That lawsuit, which was filed in Travis County District Court in late December alleges that these power generating entities were “at fault,” by failing to adequately prepare for the storm. In early January the state estimated the final death toll from the storm to be 246 people.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.