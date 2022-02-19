WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ESPN’s College Gameday is coming to Waco!

ESPN Announced on twitter that its special pregame show is coming to central Texas ahead of Baylor’s matchup with Kansas on February 26th.

Double announcement 🚨



We’re headed to Waco, TX followed by Durham, NC for Coach K’s last home game 🤩



See you soon @BaylorMBB and @DukeMBB! pic.twitter.com/t4dHrMDX37 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 19, 2022

The show will be live in Waco from 10-11 AM Central Time.

ESPN brought the show to Waco for Baylor’s matchup with Kansas two years ago.

Baylor and Kansas currently hold the top two spots in the Big 12 Conference Standings.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.