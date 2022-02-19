Advertisement

College Gameday is coming to Waco

By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ESPN’s College Gameday is coming to Waco!

ESPN Announced on twitter that its special pregame show is coming to central Texas ahead of Baylor’s matchup with Kansas on February 26th.

The show will be live in Waco from 10-11 AM Central Time.

ESPN brought the show to Waco for Baylor’s matchup with Kansas two years ago.

Baylor and Kansas currently hold the top two spots in the Big 12 Conference Standings.

